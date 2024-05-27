“NO MORE SILENCE”: KKR Mocks SRH Skipper Pat Cummins with 'Shush' Gesture After IPL 2024 Title Victory (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated their IPL 2024 victory with a trolling video that quickly went viral, following their 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final. The video features KKR players making the 'shush' gesture while looking directly at the camera, set to a popular Punjabi reel song.

Watch video here:

The victory held special significance as it marked a reversal of fortunes, particularly against SRH captain Pat Cummins. Cummins, who previously led Australia to victory over India in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year, had famously stated, "there is nothing more satisfying in sport than silencing a big crowd." His comments had resonated deeply with Indian fans.

KKR's 'shush' gesture in the viral video was seen as a cheeky response to Cummins' past comments, symbolizing a reversal of fortunes. The gesture and song choice playfully referenced Cummins' previous statements, asserting that silence was no longer the order of the day. It's worth noting that Cummins had previously been a part of the KKR squad and had even clinched an IPL title with the franchise