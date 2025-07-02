Brijesh Solanki, State-Level Kabaddi Player, Dies of Rabies After Puppy Bite; Family Alleges Govt Hospitals Denied Treatment

A disturbing video of Brijesh Solanki, a state-level Kabaddi player from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, went viral, in which he was seen suffering from intense pain and screaming in agony. Solanki was suffering from rabies and died in pain. Three months earlier, Brijesh Solanki was bitten by a puppy while rescuing the dog. However, he ignored the injury and didn't take rabies injections.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty In Pune: Woman Caught on Camera Slamming Pet Cat On Floor in Baner, Complaint Registered.

Solanki's coach, Praveen Kumar, said that he took the injury lightly, like a regular kabaddi injury. The puppy bite was "minor," and he ignored it because he thought it was not serious. So he didn't take the vaccine," Coach Kumar told the Times of India.

WARNING! Heart-Wrenching Viral Video of Brijesh Solanki May Upset Some Viewers

On June 26, 2025, Solanki felt numbness during a Kabaddi practice session. He was taken to the district hospital, but as his condition deteriorated further, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Noida. Sandeep Kumar, his brother, alleged that Brijesh was denied treatment at several government hospitals. He died on June 28.

Solanki was suddenly showing signs of rabies as he was getting afraid of water, said his brother, "but we were denied treatment at government hospitals in Khurja, Aligarh and even Delhi," reported TOI. Only the Noida hospital confirmed that he was infected with rabies.