Chepauk Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Virat Kohli’s Name Announced for Orange Cap During Post-Match Presentation; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli received a thunderous ovation at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) after being named the IPL 2024 Orange Cap winner during the post-final presentation. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman capped off the season as the leading run-scorer, becoming the first Indian player to achieve this feat twice. The passionate Chennai crowd erupted in cheers as the presenter announced Kohli's name for the prestigious award. A video of the electrifying moment has quickly gone viral.

Watch video here:

The craze for Virat Kohli at the Chepauk Stadium when his name was announced for Orange Cap. 🔥pic.twitter.com/bbEb7RsU9d — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

The RCB batter is currently on India duty and will soon fly to the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup. However, Kohli had a special pre-recorded message for the fans.

"Extremely honoured to win the Orange Cap this season. It was a rollercoaster of a ride, and I was really pleased with the way I performed for the team, especially in the latter half where we needed to win every game to qualify. Looking forward to replicating the performance in IPL 2025, and thank you, everyone, for your support," Kohli said.

Kohli scored 741 runs in 15 matches, averaging 61.75, with a century and five fifties. His top score was 113* and he had a strike rate of 154.69, the highest in his IPL career. He also matched his record of 38 sixes in a single season, set in 2016 when he scored 973 runs.

The 35-year-old now has 8,004 runs in 252 IPL matches, averaging 38.66 with a strike rate of 131.97, including eight centuries and 55 half-centuries. His highest score remains 113*.

Following Kohli, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 583 runs in 14 matches, averaging 53.00, with a century and four fifties. His strike rate was 141.16, with a top score of 108*.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Riyan Parag had a breakout season, scoring 573 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21, with four half-centuries. His best score was 52.09.

Other notable performers included:

Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad) with 567 runs in 15 innings, averaging 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.55.

Sanju Samson (RR) with 531 runs, averaging 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.46.

Sai Sudarshan (Gujarat Titans) with 527 runs in 12 matches, averaging 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28.

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) with 520 runs in 14 matches, averaging 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.12.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) with 499 runs in 14 matches, averaging 62.37 and a strike rate of 178.21.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the ICC T20 World Cup, starting June 1 in the West Indies and USA. He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 in 27 matches.