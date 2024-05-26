"Boring, Bakwas...": Netizens Troll and Share Funny Memes as KKR Wins IPL 2024 Final Against SRH

Social media buzzed with memes and reactions following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) emphatic victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. KKR's comprehensive eight-wicket win at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium left some fans expressing disappointment on social media, with some labelling the match "boring" or "bakwas." The low score posted by SRH (113) and KKR's swift chase (within 11 overs) likely contributed to the perception of a one-sided contest. However, others used the opportunity to create humorous memes celebrating KKR's triumph or poking fun at SRH's performance.

Here's how netizens reacted:

isse achaa toh gokuldham premier league ka final tha — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 26, 2024

Most fattu

Boredom bakwaas #IPLFinal

Match ever .👎👎👎

Looked like it was fixed .. — Dhonism (@AmanGoela) May 26, 2024

This match is more one sided than debates on Republic TV. #KKRvsSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 26, 2024

The day both CSK and MI got out of the IPL it became the worst IPL .

Worst IPL Final! Wanna erase this season.#IPL2O24#IPLFinal#Finalpic.twitter.com/k4VSVsZ4lh — Dictator (@EdgelessExtol) May 26, 2024

Nothing beats the 2023 IPL final in terms of entertainment.

It was pure Cinema.

pic.twitter.com/AMNog8WLqR — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 26, 2024

Proud of not watching even a single ball bowled in this year's #IPL2O24

Kyoki ICC trophy se zyada taiyari toh hamare players IPL ke liye karte hai.#IPLFinal#KKRvsSRH — ADITYA SINGH (@AdityaSingh_AAP) May 26, 2024

We waited 2 months to witness the shitties IPL Final of all time. #KKRvsSRH — Mizaan (@DarkRoIe) May 26, 2024