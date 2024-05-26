"Boring, Bakwas...": Netizens Troll and Share Funny Memes as KKR Wins IPL 2024 Final Against SRH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2024 10:57 PM
Social media buzzed with memes and reactions following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) emphatic victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad ...
Social media buzzed with memes and reactions following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) emphatic victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. KKR's comprehensive eight-wicket win at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium left some fans expressing disappointment on social media, with some labelling the match "boring" or "bakwas." The low score posted by SRH (113) and KKR's swift chase (within 11 overs) likely contributed to the perception of a one-sided contest. However, others used the opportunity to create humorous memes celebrating KKR's triumph or poking fun at SRH's performance.
Here's how netizens reacted:
isse achaa toh gokuldham premier league ka final tha— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 26, 2024
Most fattu— Dhonism (@AmanGoela) May 26, 2024
Boredom bakwaas #IPLFinal
Match ever .👎👎👎
Looked like it was fixed ..
This match is more one sided than debates on Republic TV. #KKRvsSRH— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 26, 2024
The day both CSK and MI got out of the IPL it became the worst IPL .— Dictator (@EdgelessExtol) May 26, 2024
Worst IPL Final! Wanna erase this season.#IPL2O24#IPLFinal#Finalpic.twitter.com/k4VSVsZ4lh
Nothing beats the 2023 IPL final in terms of entertainment.— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 26, 2024
It was pure Cinema.
pic.twitter.com/AMNog8WLqR
Proud of not watching even a single ball bowled in this year's #IPL2O24— ADITYA SINGH (@AdityaSingh_AAP) May 26, 2024
Kyoki ICC trophy se zyada taiyari toh hamare players IPL ke liye karte hai.#IPLFinal#KKRvsSRH
We waited 2 months to witness the shitties IPL Final of all time. #KKRvsSRH— Mizaan (@DarkRoIe) May 26, 2024
Not sure why but doesn't feel that this was an IPL Final #KKRvsSRH#IPL2024Final— Sandiip Lahande 🇮🇳 (@imsandy304) May 26, 2024