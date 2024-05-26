"Boring, Bakwas...": Netizens Troll and Share Funny Memes as KKR Wins IPL 2024 Final Against SRH

May 26, 2024

Social media buzzed with memes and reactions following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) emphatic victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. KKR's comprehensive eight-wicket win at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium left some fans expressing disappointment on social media, with some labelling the match "boring" or "bakwas." The low score posted by SRH (113) and KKR's swift chase (within 11 overs) likely contributed to the perception of a one-sided contest. However, others used the opportunity to create humorous memes celebrating KKR's triumph or poking fun at SRH's performance.

Here's how netizens reacted:

