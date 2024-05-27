Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR's IPL win with his family, team

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : It is a day of celebration for Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match which was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the victory with his team.

SRK met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In the video shared by JioCinema uncapped pacer Harshit Rana can be seen hugging the 'Jawan' actor and lifted him up with excitement.

In the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment.

It was a great moment of celebration for SRK and his team. After his team won the match, he hugged his wife Gauri and planted a kiss on her forehead.

He also hugged Suhana Khan and AbRam. King Khan then proceeded to celebrate with people around him.

His appearance came just days after the actor was hospitalised due to heat stroke. Due to the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, the 'Pathaan' star fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Thankfully, a few hours later, he was discharged.

Although the actor has not made a statement about it, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update with his fans and well-wishers a few days ago.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone on Shah Rukh's behalf for their prayers.

Pooja captioned her post, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)."

Shah Rukh's KKR business partners Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta also visited him at the Ahmedabad hospital.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At the same ground in 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers did extremely well to restrict the dangerous SRH batting line-up to 113 - which was chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

