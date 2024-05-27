Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's Emotional Hug After KKR's IPL 2024 Win Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as winner on Sunday 26th May 2024. They lifted the IPL trophy for third time by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. After the win of KKR Shah RUkh Khan and whole family got emotional. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's video of hugging her father has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Suhana Khan is seen hugging her father, Shah Rukh Khan, and crying. Although the conversation between them is not audible, fans inferred their exchange, noting Suhana saying, "Are you happy? I'm so happy." She appeared teary-eyed during the embrace. Shah Rukh's sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also joined in, resulting in a touching group hug. Fans reacted warmly to the clip, with comments such as "That's a very sweet moment!" and "It’s a king family." One Instagram user noted, "Their father just came out of hospital but still went with them to spend some quality family time," while another praised, "What a beautiful family Shah Rukh has, what amazing kids, rooting and cheering for their father always. God bless." Another fan added, "Shah Rukh is a great person, and he has lovely kids and an amazing wife."

Following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory in an IPL match, Shah Rukh was seen kissing and hugging his wife, Gauri Khan. Various videos and pictures surfaced on social media showing Shah Rukh celebrating the win with his family and the KKR team. He congratulated the players, with uncapped pacer Harshit Rana hugging and lifting him in excitement. In a heartwarming moment captured in photos shared by the official IPL page, Shah Rukh kissed Gautam Gambhir on the forehead.