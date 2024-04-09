Watch: Hardik Pandya Sings and Dances to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Bhajan with Brother Krunal Pandy

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya hosted a Krishna Sankirtan at his residence ahead of his team's upcoming IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya shared a video on his official Instagram handle Tuesday showing them singing the devotional song "Hare Rama Hare Krishna." He captioned the post: "Grateful ❤️"

Pandya also visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat to offer prayers before Mumbai's match against Delhi Capitals.

Pandya has faced criticism from some fans this season following his appointment as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. To make matters worse, Mumbai began the season with three straight losses. The five-time champions secured their first win of IPL 2024 with a 29-run victory over Delhi at home. They currently sit eighth in the points table.

Following Mumbai's win over Delhi, skipper Hardik Pandya said there's a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and that they only needed one win to get their campaign back on track.

He also indicated that MI are unlikely to make major changes to their lineup and will continue to back the players who featured in the last game.

"It was a lot of hard work," Pandya said at the post-match presentation. "We had to clear our minds and make sure we believed. We will be making tactical changes here and there, but this will be our core group. Settling our team now is important. There's a lot of love and care going around in the locker room. Belief and backing each other is the attitude out there. Everyone believed we needed just one win."

Mumbai Indians will face Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.