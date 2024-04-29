KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bat Against In Form Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Delhi Capitals won the toss and have opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Delhi Capitals are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins to get into the playoff spot.On the other hand, the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side has endured three defeats in their last five matches with their profligacy in bowling hurting them badly.

After being in at 9th place for much of the time, DC are now at 6th and have a chance to go up to the 2nd spot if they win against KKR. But they have played the most number of games. DC will want to keep on winning more as they are looking to peak at the right time. KKR and DC faced earlier this season in Visakhapatnam and the Riders posted a record 272 on the board thanks to Narine's 85 off 39. Delhi Capitals, in response, could only reach 166 runs losing the match by 106 runs.

