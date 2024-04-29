Tamil Nadu: Father Succumbs to Heart Attack After Son Assaults Him in Property Dispute (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu where a son assaulted his father to death over a property dispute. After the beating, the father tragically died of a heart attack. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Although the son has been arrested in this case, the father has lost his life in the incident.

The man allegedly thrashed his 65-year-old father in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur after he was upset over the division of family property. Businessman Kulandhaivelu died two days after being beaten up by his son Santosh. Shocking CCTV footage of the incident has now come to light. In the CCTV footage, Santosh is seen punching his father in the face repeatedly. Santosh is seen hitting his father till he falls in a pool of blood. Santosh was later arrested by the police.

The CCTV footage clearly shows Kulandhaivelu sitting on a sofa and when suddenly his son comes and beats him up without saying anything. He throws around 20 to 25 punches in just 15 seconds. He then kicks his father in the face and stomach. Before making his next hit, he's stopped by an individual and taken away. The victim collapses immediately after the assault and two relatives run to look after him.

Meanwhile, the police had launched an investigation after CCTV footage of Kulandhaivelu's assault surfaced. A case was earlier registered in connection with the attack after Kulandhaivelu was admitted to a hospital. But it was later withdrawn. The police later arrested Santosh after Kulandhaivelu's death.

According to police, "Kulanthaivelu suffered serious injuries due to the assault. Despite medical treatment, the father died of a heart attack. Kulandhaivelu died on April 18. So far, there has been no complaint from the family about K Santosh. We arrested him based on CCTV footage. We are investigating a possible link between the attack and the death. According to preliminary findings, he died of a heart attack."

