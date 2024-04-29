Girl dies while dancing at sister's wedding in UP

Meerut (UP), April 29 An 18-year-old girl simply collapsed and died while dancing at her sister's wedding ceremony in Meerut.

The girl has been identified as Rimsha who was dancing at her sister's 'haldi ceremony' (a pre-wedding event) on Friday evening.

A video of the tragic incident, which is now being widely circulated on social media platforms, shows Rimsha trying to match dance steps with her family members to loud music.

Seconds later, she is seen touching her chest and trying to hold the hand of the boy dancing next to her, before collapsing.

Rimsha was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. It is suspected that she suffered a heart attack.

Following the tragedy, the wedding was performed on Sunday without any music and in the presence of only close family members.

