GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Returns For Bengaluru In Do-or Die Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and said that the visitors will be bowling first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Du Plessis said that out-of-form all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had sat out the last few games for RCB, returns to the squad.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.Gujarat side needs their pacers to step up. Their pace bowling unit has been underwhelming throughout this IPL. Mohit Sharma (10 wickets, economy: 10.35), Umesh Yadav (7 wickets, 10.55), Sandeep Warrier (5 wickets, 10.85) have leaked runs in plenty while backup quicks such as Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai too have not inspired much confidence.