Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma's Light Hearted On-Field Banter Is Unmissable! (Watch Video)

In Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), two close friends - Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma - faced each other at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. It all started after Kohli was seen teasing Ishant after hitting him for a couple of boundaries. In the first instance, Kohli edged one past the keeper but there was no one at first slip to stop the ball from going for the boundary. The RCB batter went up to Ishant and asked him to take a slip for the next ball.

On the second instance, Kohli hit the veteran for a no-look six over deep wicket. However, Ishant had the last laugh in the innings as he dismissed Kohli on the fourth delivery of the over. It was Ishant's turn to poke fun at Kohli. He gave him a jovial tug, which Kohli accepted with his head down and a wry smile on his face. The Kohli-Ishant bromance unfolded in the 4th over of RCB's innings. However, the RCB star teased Ishant when he came to bat in the second innings with the Capitals on the verge of defeat. Kohli made fun of his Indian teammate as the duo once again got involved in some friendly banter.

Ishant remained unbeaten, but he failed to open his account as the Capitals lost the match by 47 runs in the absence of their regular skipper Rishabh Pant. Kohli and Ishant go way back to their early playing days in Delhi. Ishant has played under Kohli's captaincy for the Indian team as well. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB in the innings, with a knock of 52 runs off 32 balls, taking RCB to 187/9 in 20 overs. Cameron Green hit an unbeaten 24-ball 32 and bowlers then combined to bowl out Delhi for 140 in 19.1 overs at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru, who moved to fifth, have mounted a late charge to make the play-offs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favour to be in the top four. Delhi slipped to sixth and went into their final match with 12 points.