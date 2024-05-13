IPL 2024: Rain Delays Toss for GT vs KKR Match at Narendra Modi Stadium

The toss for the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been delayed due to bad weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Monday.
Gujarat, under new captain Shubman Gill after two consecutive IPL finals appearances, has struggled this season with only five wins in 12 matches. They snapped a three-match losing streak in their previous outing against the Chennai Super Kings.
Meanwhile, Kolkata has been a force this season, consistently holding a position in the top two of the points table. They will look to extend their winning ways against Gujarat in their quest for another victory in the ongoing IPL.
Head-to-Head (Last 3 Meetings):
- 2023 - GT won by 7 wickets
- 2023 - KKR won by 3 wickets
- 2022 - GT won by 8 runs
Probable XIs:
- Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier (SUB)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ramadneep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (SUB)