Mumbai Weather Update: Persistent Showers Expected Till July 6; Waterlogging To disrupt Traffic Movement

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the Maharashtra city, Konkan, and western regions, indicating potential disruption due to severe showers, Mumbai is expected to see heavy rains on Thursday. Residents have been urged to exercise caution by the weather service. Commuters may experience travel delays and disruptions due to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai. The city has been experiencing sporadic rain since Wednesday morning, and is under a yellow alert. Persistent rainfall is expected to impact Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar according to the IMD's warning from July 3 to July 6.

An orange alert was issued for surrounding districts, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, forecasting strong to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The IMD has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" and "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the Pune district's ghat areas, prompting the issuance of a red alert. The possibility of heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats has been highlighted by similar orange alerts issued for hilly areas in Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur, as per the IMD's District Forecast and Warning for the next 5 Days. An orange alert covers rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours, while a red alert covers rainfall over 204.5 mm, the IMD explained.

The IMD stated in its statement that the alert is subject to change depending on the weather conditions. Significant rainfall is predicted to persist through Thursday in the Konkan region, which includes Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.