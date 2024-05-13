EXPLAINED: IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for All 7 Teams After RCB vs DC Match

IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in match 62 of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. Batting first, RCB posted 187-9, with Rajat Patidar (52 off 32), Will Jacks (41 off 29) and Cameron Green (32* off 24) leading the way. DC faltered in reply, managing only 140 in 19.1 overs. Axar Patel (57 off 39) was the lone bright spot for Delhi. Yash Dayal claimed three wickets for Bangalore, while Lockie Ferguson took two. The win moved RCB to fifth in the standings, while DC slipped to sixth.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets to climb into third place. Despite three straight losses, RR remain second with 16 points from 12 matches.

Following the doubleheader, seven teams are vying for the remaining three playoff spots. Kolkata Knight Riders have already qualified, while Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been eliminated.

Rajasthan Royals (16 points, +0.349 NRR)

Despite a three-match losing streak, RR needs just one win from their remaining two games to reach the playoffs (18 points). However, losing both matches could see them eliminated if CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), or Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also finish on 16 points. Net run rate (NRR) would then be the deciding factor.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points, +0.528 NRR)

CSK's win over RR puts them on 14 points. Victory in their final match against RCB would guarantee a playoff berth (16 points). However, SRH could reach 18 points, and LSG could also finish on 16. CSK would need to win and hope both SRH and LSG don't surpass 14 points to stay in third. If all three teams end on 14 points, NRR would come into play.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points, +0.406 NRR)

SRH can secure a playoff spot with wins in their remaining games (18 points). A single loss puts them on 16 points, potentially needing NRR help if CSK and LSG also reach 16. Losing both matches leaves them vulnerable to being overtaken by CSK and LSG, who could both win their remaining fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points, +0.387 NRR)

RCB needs a win over CSK in their final match to tie Chennai on points (14). However, their qualification hinges on other results. SRH losing both matches, LSG beating DC but losing to Mumbai Indians (MI), and a favorable NRR calculation could see RCB advance.

Delhi Capitals (12 points, -0.482 NRR)

DC's playoff hopes dimmed considerably after their loss to RCB. They require a big win against LSG in their final match (14 points) and favorable results elsewhere. CSK and SRH reaching 16 points would eliminate DC. If all three teams (CSK, SRH, LSG) finish on 14 points with RCB winning, DC's poor NRR would likely cost them a playoff spot.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points, -0.769 NRR)

LSG needs wins in both remaining matches to reach 16 points. One win comes against DC, who would be knocked out with a loss. However, CSK and SRH can also finish on 16 points. LSG's poor NRR puts them at a disadvantage. Ideally, they'd win both matches, hope for CSK and Hyderabad losses, and qualify without NRR coming into play.

Gujarat Titans (10 points, -1.063 NRR)

GT's playoff chances are slim. They need big wins in both remaining matches to not only reach 14 points but also significantly improve their NRR. Multiple teams finishing on 14 points might not be enough for GT to qualify, given their very poor NRR.

Here's the standings after the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 game: