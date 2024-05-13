GT vs KKR: Rain Washes Out First IPL 2024 Game, Kolkata Knight Riders Secure Top-Two Finish, Gujarat Titans Eliminated

A combination of lightning and rain forced the first abandoned game of the 2024 Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Monday, effectively eliminating the Gujarat Titans from playoff contention and confirming a top-two finish for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Only a win could have kept the eighth-placed Titans in the hunt, but heavy rain didn't even allow for a toss. The storm's intensity was such that floodlights were affected, with stadium banners torn earlier wrapping around some of them, requiring manual removal.

The Titans' task was already uphill. With the season's lowest net run rate (-1.063), they were only mathematically alive, as even two big wins in their last two games might not have sufficed. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, were almost assured of a top-two finish with their dominant net run rate of 1.428 after 12 games. A 19th point in their tally sealed that.

This is the first time the Titans have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs since joining the competition in 2022. They have a consolation game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad next on May 16.

Monday's washout could have offered the Knight Riders a chance to integrate wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz into the lineup. Gurbaz is expected to replace Phil Salt, who will be leaving for national team duty.

For the Knight Riders, the next target is a first-ever No. 1 finish in the league stage. Beating the Rajasthan Royals in their final game on Sunday would guarantee that. They'll also secure the top spot if the Royals fail to win two of their last two matches, including the clash with KKR.

Even if KKR don't finish first, they won't be too disappointed. Interestingly, both times they finished second in the IPL points table (2012 and 2014), they went on to win the championship.