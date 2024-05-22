RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Middle-Order Contributions Help Set 172-8 Against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive 172-8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis attempted to provide RCB with a solid start. Du Plessis departed for 17, but Kohli continued through the powerplay before being dismissed for a 24-ball 33 that also saw him become the first batter to reach the remarkable milestone of 8,000 IPL runs.

Cameron Green provided a valuable 27-run cameo in the middle order. A crucial dropped catch by Dhruv Jurel on Rajat Patidar, who was then on just 5 runs, proved costly for Rajasthan. Patidar capitalized on the reprieve, scoring a fiery 34 to propel RCB's total. Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik provided late impetus, guiding the Challengers to a respectable 172-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Spinners emerged as Rajasthan's bowling heroes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed crucial wickets. Ashwin picked up two scalps, while Chahal added one to his tally.