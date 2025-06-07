Pune: RCB Fans Booked for Creating Ruckus While Celebrating IPL 2025 Win (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (June 7, 2025): After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, a large number of team supporters gathered at Goodluck Chowk in the Deccan area and celebrated without police permission, causing disruption. Deccan police have registered a case against 30 to 40 people for blocking the road and creating a public nuisance.

As this was Bengaluru’s first-ever IPL title, fans across the country took to the streets in celebration. On Tuesday night, after the match ended, RCB supporters wearing jerseys and waving flags roamed the streets on two-wheelers. A crowd gathered at Goodluck Chowk on FC Road where fans burst crackers, raised slogans, and caused commotion at a public place.

The supporters created traffic obstruction and disturbed public order. In response, Deccan police filed a case against 30 to 40 individuals. Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Police Station said a case has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Sections 37(1), 135, 111, 112, and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The crowd had gathered without prior permission and disturbed public peace. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the disturbance. Further legal action will be taken against the accused. Investigation is ongoing by Deccan police.