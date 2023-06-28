ABC enable students' mobility sans academic loss

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) being implemented by Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will enable students to choose their own path and move between colleges or universities without any academic losses.

It may be noted that the State Government decided to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in the current academic. The ABC accounts are based on the National Academic Depository. Each university and college will have to open the ABC accounts of their students.

Earlier, a first-year passed student was unable to do a second year in another institution of region or university. The reason is that there was no facility for uniformity in curricula and accessibility of credits. The ABC is important for students who want to transfer to another university and it will reduce the drop-out ratio also. The ‘credit’ means one hour of theory or tutorial or two hours of laboratory work, per week for a duration of a semester resulting in the award of one credit.

40 K students registered with ABC

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Bharti Gawali said that the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a virtual/digital storehouse that contains the information of the credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey.

“It will enable students to open their individual accounts, and give multiple options for entering and leaving colleges or universities. Academic bank of credits offers several benefits to students and one of the major benefits is horizontal mobility for students such that they can move from one institute to another,” she said.

Dr Bharti Gawali said with the help of this system, it is easy for students to keep track of their credits earned and registering with ABC is truly mandatory for students under the ambit of NEP-2020.

“The ABC ID will act as a Unique Identification Number for the student. Our university has taken the responsibility of orienting and enrolling students with ABC at war footing. Till this moment, more than 40,000 students were registered with ABC and the process of registration is moving forward with great enthusiasm among students,” she added.

Exam forms won’t be accepted without ABC

The ABC will deposit credits awarded by registered institutions into students' accounts. The institutions will share the credit, not directly from the student.

Bamu announced that all the colleges should open the ABC account for students admitted in the year 2022-23 and 2023-24. “If the account of the students is not found on the portal, their examination forms for the coming examinations session will not be accepted,” it was mentioned by the university in a circular issued to the affiliated colleges and departments.