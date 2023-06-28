Ashok Chavan meets Ajit Pawar to discuss current political scenario of state

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, to discuss the present political scenario and Congress' stance on running as an ally in elections.

After meeting Pawar at the latter's official residence, Chavan said they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) need to adjust to the new scenario and work on seat adjustments on a merit basis for upcoming elections. He said a meeting of MVA constituents will be convened ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature, which begins on July 17.

The MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. I met Ajit Pawar to discuss the current political scenario, Chavan told reporters.

All of us need to adjust to the new scenario and work on seat adjustments on a merit basis. I apprised him (Ajit Pawar) of meetings Congress held in recent days and gave feedback of the feeling in our party about facing the forthcoming elections, the former chief minister said.