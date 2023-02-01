Vanilla Ice: I was way too young when Madonna proposed to me

Mumbai, Feb 1 Rapper Vanilla Ice has recalled the "crazy" whirlwind of Madonna asking for his hand in marriage.

He believes he was "way too young" to get engaged to the Queen of Pop in the early 1990s, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, was 23 when he first met the 'Vogue' hitmaker at one of his gigs, and she was 32, and it all happened "too fast" for him.

Appearing on the 'Just Jenny' podcast, he recalled: "Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, ‘What?! I thought the guy was supposed to do that (propose). What do you mean? Wait a minute. This is too fast. I'm just getting started here and I'm way too young for this!'

"So, yeah. It was crazy. The more I think about it the more crazy it was."

The pair met at one of Ice's New York shows and he was intimidated by her at first.

He said: "And I look at her and it was intimidating to me."

Ice, now 55, claimed the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker, now 64, gave him "the sexy eyes" backstage.

He recalled: "I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes and I was like… ‘I must be way, way mistaken on that.'"

The pair's brief love affair lasted for just eight months between 1991 and 1992, and things cooled off after Ice was featured in Madonna's infamous 1992 'Sex Book', which he was furious about and admits he could have sued the megastar, but he didn't want the controversy.

The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker also confessed to hanging up on the 'Hung Up' singer a number of times.

He claimed: "She would call me all the time, she was not happy with it, she was upset and I had to hang up on her a few times. But that was it."

Despite the showbiz attention their romance garnered, Ice admits their relationship was pretty "normal".

He said: "When you take away the (celebrity) factor … you have two people that have to deal with two people.

"It's just basically her and I, and at that point, it wasn't anything different than any other normal relationship."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor