Revolutionary i-Align technique simplifies joint replacement with minimal invasion and best outcome: Dr. Pratul Jain

February 1: “Excruciating pain, the long recovery process, and fat operation costs are major concerns of people suffering from issues related to joint pain in their bodies,” says Dr. Pratul Jain, Director &senior orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon of Ginni Devi Hospital – Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In his career spanning decades, Dr. Pratul Jain feels that people live most of their lives in agonizing joint pain to avoid operations and its recovery process. This can not only disrupt their day-to-day activities but also have a deep mental and emotional impact. But, in spite of these, there are a number of people who will choose to get treated rather than suffer lifelong.

It is a grave misunderstanding that to treat joint pain one has to compulsorily get operated on and go through a long, painful recovery process. Traditionally, a knee or hip replacement surgery would entail a lengthy, invasive procedure that is costly as well.

Regardless of age, people suffer from pain in the shoulders, wrists, elbows, spine & back, hips, and knees. Joint issues can be a result of diseases, accidents, aging, or sometimes congenital conditions. Many times, joint discomfort or pain can be effectively treated with medicines and proper exercises. As many as 90% of patients can prevent joint surgeries through timely care and proper medicines coupled with physiotherapy. It is the remaining 10% are patients in advanced stages who are recommended surgeries.

Thankfully, today we live in an age of scientific advancement where revolutionary technologies are reducing the perils of medical procedures.

One such technological miracle is the i-Align technique which is practically a boon for joint surgeries. The inventor of i-Aligntechnique, Dr. Pratul Jain uses this technique for various joint surgeries like hip and knee replacement and ligament surgeries. In this technique, computerized ligament balancing (Intelligent Alignment) is done through a small invasion which corrects the deformity. Apart from this, the procedure lasts for a lifetime and the joints experience lesser depreciation as well. As there is minimal invasion in this procedure, the recovery process is quick and patients experience the least amount of pain. The surgery gets done within 15-20 minutes which also leads to lesser chances of infections. This becomes crucial for those who are already suffering from other underlining conditions like diabetes.

Operational since 1991, the Ginni Devi Hospital has successfully conducted over 15,000 surgeries and touched over 2,00,000 lives to date. It offers 360° services and cares post-surgery like regular physiotherapy and medications.

Dr. Pratul Jain completed his education in England and a Fellowship in Robotic Assisted Knee Surgery from Singapore. He returned to India and worked with hospitals of national and international repute.

The establishment of “The Centre of Excellence for Joint Replacement surgeries” at Ginni Devi Hospital fulfilled his dream of establishing a medical center for all types of joint replacement surgeries with technologies that stand on par with international levels.

The Department boasts of modern facilities like modular operation theatres, advanced ICUs, air-conditioned rooms and an expert team of orthopedic surgeons & doctors, and well-trained staff. Employing the benefits of the latest technology, doctors & surgeons of the hospital diagnose, evaluate, and treat problems of the musculoskeletal system (bones, joints, ligaments, etc.).

At the new Centre of Excellence of Joint Replacement Wing at the Ginni Devi Orthopaedic Hospital, more than 100 joint replacement surgeries are successfully carried out every month and over 1000 in a year which is the highest in the region. People not only from Jaipur but from all of Rajasthan visit the Ginni Devi hospital for joint replacement surgeries.

Dr. Jain firmly believes that money should never be an impediment for anyone to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. People from all demographic and economic backgrounds suffer from medical conditions or emergencies. With a humanitarian aim of serving anyone who suffers from joint issues, Dr. Jain has always been eager to help and attended to as many patients as possible through the Chiranjeevi and RGHS Schemes.

