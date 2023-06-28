Panchayat polls: WB police defuses bomb in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], June 28 : The West Bengal Police on Wednesday defused a bomb in Ujania village in Murshidabad. 12 fresh bomb disposal squad teams were involved in the operation.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary alleged that bombs were being manufactured in almost every house in the villages of Murshidabad and in all other border areas of West Bengal.

"Bombs are being manufactured in every house in the villages of Murshidabad and in all other border areas of West Bengal. Childern are suffering badly because of this," she had said.

On Sunday, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo alleged that its fact-finding inquiry team was not allowed by the West Bengal state election commissioner to visit and meet the "injured" children in the Murshidabad due to model code of conduct which came into force ahead of the July 8 Panchayat elections in the state.

"5 children have been injured in a bomb blast in Murshidabad, West Bengal, in this case, it is the responsibility of the body to ensure help, treatment to the victims," Kanoonga tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor