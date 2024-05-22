RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Fans Troll Royal Challengers Bengaluru After Disappointing Loss to RR in Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) dream run in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted Wednesday night, and so were the team's hopes for the championship. Their exit, following a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match, triggered a wave of memes and jokes on social media.

RCB moots ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LoOn2tkk0E — Loki | Alter Ego (@ThzLoki) May 22, 2024

Life of RCB fans pic.twitter.com/kPFOajJmUG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 22, 2024

Set a target of 173 runs, the Royals chased down the total with six balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 off 30 balls) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (37) provided a solid foundation before Riyan Parag (36) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) finished the chase with cameos.

Earlier, RCB, sent in to bat, could only manage 172/8 despite contributions from Rajat Patidar (34), Virat Kohli (33), and Mahipal Lomror (32). Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) starred with the ball for Rajasthan, dismissing dangerous all-rounders Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries.

The Royals will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, while RCB's eventful IPL campaign comes to an end.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 172/8 (20 overs) (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44)

Rajasthan Royals: 174/6 (19 overs) (Yashasvi Jaiswal 45, Riyan Parag 36; Mohammed Siraj 2/33)