RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Fans Troll Royal Challengers Bengaluru After Disappointing Loss to RR in Eliminator
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2024 11:44 PM2024-05-22T23:44:51+5:302024-05-22T23:47:53+5:30
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) dream run in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted Wednesday night, and so were the team's hopes for the championship. Their exit, following a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match, triggered a wave of memes and jokes on social media.
Some of the memes are mentioned below:
RCB moots ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LoOn2tkk0E— Loki | Alter Ego (@ThzLoki) May 22, 2024
RCB fans… pic.twitter.com/bxo2O9TwES— Sarthak Goswami (@sundaysarthak) May 22, 2024
RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/5FpKqb2eLo— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 22, 2024
Life of RCB fans pic.twitter.com/kPFOajJmUG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 22, 2024
Set a target of 173 runs, the Royals chased down the total with six balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 off 30 balls) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (37) provided a solid foundation before Riyan Parag (36) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) finished the chase with cameos.
Earlier, RCB, sent in to bat, could only manage 172/8 despite contributions from Rajat Patidar (34), Virat Kohli (33), and Mahipal Lomror (32). Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) starred with the ball for Rajasthan, dismissing dangerous all-rounders Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries.
The Royals will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, while RCB's eventful IPL campaign comes to an end.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 172/8 (20 overs) (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44)
Rajasthan Royals: 174/6 (19 overs) (Yashasvi Jaiswal 45, Riyan Parag 36; Mohammed Siraj 2/33)