"Mann Ki Baat has become a unique festival of goodness, positivity for people": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Addressing the 100th episode of its monthly radio program on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Mann Ki Baat' which started on the day of Vijaya Dashami in October 2014 has become a "unique festival of goodness and positivity for the people."

The PM said that Mann Ki Baat has become that festival which is keenly awaited by all every month.

"On October 3, 2014, day of the Vijaya Dashami festival, all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. 'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the country's people. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity", the Prime Minister said.

PM further said that he received thousands of letters and messages from the people and was "swept away by emotions" while reading them.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired at 11 am live across the country.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was also telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country.

