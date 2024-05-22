IPL Eliminator: Anushka Sharma Spotted in Stands As Virat Kohli Achieves Historic Feat During RCB vs RR Clash; Pic Goes Viral

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Actor Anushka Sharma back in stands to support her husband and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's former skipper Virat Kohli as his team compete against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

Dressed in a blue-white outfit, Anushka can be seen supporting her husband.

Anushka Sharma in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium. pic.twitter.com/iARsbINvQs — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 22, 2024

Recently, when RCB secured a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a gripping 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match witnessed a heartwarming moment as RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions following the team's crucial win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The emotional moment shared by Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the big win was captured by the cameras and shared on the IPL's official social media page.

Talking about current match, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday.

Kohli registered a historic record to his name after becoming the first-ever batter to reach the milestone of 8000 runs in IPL. Kohli lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over. Kohli achieved this feat in the 252nd match of his IPL career.

After Ravichandran Ashwin with his crafty spin unveiled his magic at a crucial stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Avesh Khan's pace assault rattled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batters, a resurgent Mahipal Lomror staged a thrilling comeback to post 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Ashwin finished with a figure of 2-19 while Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowler as he returned with 3-44, bagging the important wickets of Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik. For RCB, Lomror played a crucial innings of 32 runs while Virat Kohli smashed 33 and Rajat Patidar scored 34 runs off 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor