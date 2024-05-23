Dinesh Karthik Hints at IPL Retirement After RCB's Heartbreaking Loss to RR in Eliminator

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik hinted at retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) loss to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday. Karthik removed his gloves and acknowledged the applause from the crowd following the heartbreaking defeat in the playoffs match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 38-year-old shared an emotional embrace with Virat Kohli after Rovman Powell hit the winning runs for Rajasthan in their successful chase of 173.

While Karthik hasn't officially confirmed his retirement, he suggested throughout the season that IPL 2024 could be his last as a player. Notably, Virat Kohli led a guard of honor for the veteran before trainer Shanker Basu escorted him off the field. Karthik also received an emotional send-off from his RCB teammates before they left the field following their four-wicket defeat.

The RCB's season ended on a disappointing note after their mid-season resurgence. They struggled at the bottom of the table early on, winning only one of their first eight matches. However, they staged a comeback, winning six consecutive matches to sneak into the playoffs, including a victory over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Karthik will finish his IPL career with a strong showing: 4,842 runs in 257 matches, including 22 fifties. This places him among the top 10 run-scorers in IPL history.

He defied his age, especially after joining RCB. Karthik balanced commentary commitments with his IPL preparation while not being a regular member of the senior national team after the 2022 T20 World Cup. His impressive run in IPL 2022 with RCB (330 runs at a strike rate of 183) earned him a recall to the T20I team and a spot in the World Cup squad.

Karthik continued to excel in the finisher's role for RCB in IPL 2024, finishing the season with 326 runs in 15 matches. His performances even sparked renewed talks of a T20 World Cup selection. India captain Rohit Sharma even jokingly mentioned Karthik's chances during an on-field exchange. However, Karthik wasn't selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the United States and the West Indies starting June 1.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has represented six teams throughout his IPL career. He began with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2011. He spent two seasons with Mumbai Indians before returning to Delhi in 2014. RCB acquired him in 2015, and he played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017. He then spent four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he also served as captain. Karthik returned to RCB in 2022 and excelled in the finisher's role once again.