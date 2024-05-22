RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First in Must-Win Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Shimron Hetmyer returned to the Royals' playing XI after missing a few games, while the rest of the lineup remained unchanged. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, fielded the same team that secured a convincing victory over Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.

The winner of this crucial encounter will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The loser's IPL campaign will come to an end.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian