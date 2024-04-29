Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Receives Five Consecutive Votes in Assam? ECI Fact-Checks Viral Video, Clarifies Misinformation

A video shows a polling agent in Assam’s Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency voting five times on an EVM for the BJP candidate. The Office of the District Election Officer in Karimganj has issued a clarification regarding a viral video purportedly showing malpractice during polling.

In a statement issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that the video had been recorded during a “mock poll” before voting officially began.

"A video is circulated on X with false claims on the conduct of elections in #GE2024. The allegations made in this post are false & misleading. The video mentioned pertains to a mock poll in Assam, not an actual poll. Already clarified by DEO Karimganj," said ECI in a post on X by sharing a screen grab of the Twitter post, which has given the wrong caption to the clip.

ECI on Viral Video:

A video is circulated on X with false claims on conduct of elections in #GE2024



The allegations made in this post are false & misleading. The video mentioned pertains to a mock poll in Assam, not actual poll.



Already clarified by DEO Karimganj👇https://t.co/6JsZF8iRmnpic.twitter.com/7nEOsGQI4c — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 29, 2024

However, the District Election Officer issued a show cause notice to polling officials for carrying mobile phone inside the polling booth. Additionally, lawful action will be pursued against the polling agent responsible for breaching the instruction against carrying mobile phones inside the polling station.

DEO Statement on Viral Video:

“In continuation of the earlier press release, it is further reiterated that this video was taken only during Mock Poll and this is not a video relating to actual poll. There has been no violation of procedure during the conduct of actual Poll. This was also confirmed and clarified during the scrutiny process which happened at 11 AM 27" April 2024 in the presence of General Observer and Contesting Candidates,” the statement said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: FIR Filed Over Amit Shah's Fake Video Shared by Telangana Congress.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Abdul Sahid – a polling agent for Independent candidate Abdul Hameed – can be seen pressing the button for BJP candidate and sitting MP Kripanath Mallah five times in a row.

According to the statement from the DEO’s office, following complaints regarding the video, the matter was brought before the General Observer and the polling team was summoned. According to it, the Presiding Officer of the polling station said the video was taken during a mock poll and the votes cast were cleared before actual polling began. Abdul Sahid, the polling agent, also confirmed this, the statement said.

"However, it is further clarified that the said incidence during mock poll was gross violation of ECI instructions on prohibition of carrying mobile phone inside the polling station. For violation of ECI instructions, disciplinary action has already been taken against the Presiding Officer and lawful action will also be taken against the polling agent who violated the instruction of not carrying the mobile phone inside the polling station," the statement further read.