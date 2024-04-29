Lok Sabha Election 2024: FIR Filed Over Amit Shah's Fake Video Shared by Telangana Congress

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered on Sunday (April 28) in connection with a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the fake video, he is allegedly seen talking about ending SC/ST and OBC reservations, but a fact check by PTI has proved that the video is fake. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR on the Ministry of Home Affairs complaint.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Address Six Poll Rallies in Maharashtra on April 29 and 30



In the fake video, BJP leader Amit Shah is shown saying that SC/ST and OBC reservations will end as soon as their government is formed. Also, soon after the formation of the government, the Union Home Minister had said to remove the reservation given to the Muslim community. Recently, the Karnataka government had decided to include Muslims in the OBC list.

Now a case is likely to be registered against all the people who shared Amit Shah's video. The Delhi Police's Special Cell Cyber Wing has registered an FIR under Sections 153/1530A/465/469/171G of the IPC and Section 66C of the IT Act.

What did Amit Shah say?

Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the fake video. Amit Shah spoke to ANI. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress are misleading the people of the country on the reservation. For appeasement, the Congress has tried to end reservation by giving reservations to minorities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. SC/ST, and OBC have been deprived in institutions like Jamia and AMU. But Modiji's assurance is that as long as the BJP is there, the Congress will not even be able to touch reservation."

What did Amit Malviya say about the fake video?

On April 27, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted a fake video of Amit Shah being shared on Facebook by the Telangana Congress, saying that the Telangana Congress was spreading a video, which was completely fake. The video is likely to lead to widespread violence. Home Minister Amit Shah seems to be talking about removing reservations given to Muslims in an unconstitutional manner by reducing the share of SCs/STs and OBCs. The fake video was posted by several Congress spokespersons. Amit Malviya had also warned that they should now be ready for legal action.