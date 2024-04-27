"He's getting better with each game": Pant hails Fraser-McGurk's match-winning performance

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Following the victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant hailed the young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk over his match-winning performance.

Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock, followed by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed's supercharged pace attack helped DC defeat MI by 10 runs in their IPL 2024 match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter asserted that the side was happy after putting 250 runs on the board.

"We were pretty happy with 250 on the board but with the impact sub, it is getting difficult each and every day. Definitely, I can do that (come up to the stumps) but the bowler also should be confident...He (Fraser-McGurk) has been amazing since the first day and this is what you want from a younger player, he's getting better and better with each game. The chances (of making it to the playoffs) are increasing day by day, but we are taking it one game at a time," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Rasikh was the pick for the home side, he came on as an impact sub and picked up 3 for 34 in this high-scoring affair while Mukesh also returned with a three-wicket haul. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 63 runs while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 46 for MI.

Earlier put to bat, explosive knocks by DC batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

