PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 241-7 Against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli continued his resurgent form with a quickfire 92 off 47 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up a challenging 241/7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

Kohli provided a solid foundation at the top of the order. The in-form batsman got off to a brisk start and found able support from Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls), who unleashed a whirlwind knock to take the PBKS bowling attack apart. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership to put RCB in a dominant position.

Later, all-rounder Cameron Green chipped in with a valuable 46 off 27 balls to further bolster the RCB total. Harshal Patel (3/38) was the pick of the PBKS bowlers, while Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/36) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.