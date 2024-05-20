MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His Vintage Bike in Ranchi Amid Speculations About IPL 2025 Participation, Video Goes Viral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted riding a vintage Yamaha RD 350 motorcycle in Ranchi on Sunday, a day after returning home following the Chennai Super Kings' elimination from the Indian Premier League.

Watch video here:

MS Dhoni enjoying a bike ride in Ranchi. ❤️pic.twitter.com/RjHZqeCTqg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2024

Dhoni, who has a well-known passion for motorcycles, was captured on video by a fan riding through the streets of Ranchi. The video appears to show Dhoni taking a ride to unwind after the Chennai Super Kings' loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league match on Saturday.

Dhoni and his family returned to Ranchi from Bengaluru on Sunday. Fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the cricketer. Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Rawat, had shared Instagram stories documenting their arrival in Ranchi.

Dhoni has a large collection of motorcycles and cars at his Ranchi residence. A video by former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad offered a glimpse of Dhoni's two-story garage.

Sunday's defeat to RCB may have been Dhoni's last IPL match. Chasing 219 for victory, the Chennai Super Kings fell short by 27 runs. Dhoni, needing 17 runs in the final over, hit a six off the first ball but was dismissed on the next delivery. He expressed visible disappointment after the loss.