24-Year Old Australian Cricketer Josie Dooley Suffers Stroke On Vacation in Hawaii

South Australia's Josie Dooley suffered a stroke while holidaying in Hawaii and is now being treated in Brisbane currently. The 24-year-old suffered a stroke on April 15, following which she underwent surgery. Post the surgery, Dooley was being treated 30 days before being evacuated to her hometown Brisbane after being declared fit to fly. "On 15 April Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke as a result of hydrocephalus and was required to be airlifted to Honolulu to receive urgent neurosurgical treatment," said a statement from the South Australian Cricket Association.

"Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she was readmitted to hospital. Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support over this challenging time, the Dooley family request privacy at this time,” the statement continued. It is worth noting that Dooley plys her trade for South Australia in the WNCL competition and for Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL.



She kicked off her WBBL career by competing for Brisbane Heat in 2018–19, where she played nine matches. When it comes to the Renegades she has played 65 matches for them.Dooley moved to South Australia after starting her WNCL career in Queensland in 2018 as a teenager. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has represented Australia at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels and played for Australia A, also being a part of the Governor-General's XI against England in 2017. Dooley, who uncapped at the international level.