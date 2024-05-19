IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Slams Channel For Recording Private Conversation: Cameras Recording Every Step

Rohit Sharma has slammed the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League Star Sports for breach of privacy. Sharma, taking to Twitter on Sunday, 18 May has slammed the broadcaster for following every step of a cricketer's life. Sharma had recently had one of his videos go viral during the IPL 2024. Two days after MI played their final league match of IPL 2024, Rohit has responded to the incident, claiming his privacy has been breached with the broadcaster focusing on getting exclusive content to get views and engagements.

The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.



Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days,” Rohit said in a post on social media. “Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket,” he added.Rohit, who is set to leave for New York next week for the T20 World Cup, concluded his post with hopes of better sense prevailing.“Let better sense prevail,” he added.

A few days back, Rohit was seen making a humble request to the official broadcaster's cameraman to disable the audio while recording his conversation with former MI and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni."Bhai audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera wat laga diya. (Brother please close the audio, one audio has already made things difficult for me)," said Rohit in the clip that was recorded by Star Sports.

Rohit finished the campaign with a quickfire fifty and was the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. Despite scoring the highest 417 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 150, Rohit took responsibility for the team's horrid performance and said he will keep improving his game. "As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard," Rohit Sharma said. "But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practising, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing. MI endured a tough season in the IPL, finishing bottom of the 10-team points table.