Why Are England Players Wearing Red on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

England players wore red caps and red-themed jerseys during Day 2 of the third Test against India at Lord’s as part of the annual #RedForRuth campaign. The initiative is a tribute to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, created in memory of Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss.

The foundation supports families dealing with the terminal illness of a parent. It also funds research into rare lung cancers and provides emotional help to affected families.

Now in its seventh year, the #RedForRuth day has become a key event in the English cricket calendar. Players, staff, broadcasters, and fans wear red to show solidarity with the cause.

During the ceremony at Lord’s, players from both teams formed a heart shape on the field. Andrew Strauss and children rang the bell to officially start the day's play. Spectators were encouraged to wear red and support the foundation through donations and purchasing merchandise like bucket hats and Ruth Roses.

Since it began in 2019, the campaign has raised over 4 million pounds. It has helped more than 3,500 families and trained over 1,000 cancer care professionals.