IPL 2024: Rain Spoils Royals vs Knight Riders Clash, KKR To Face SRH in Qualifier 1, RR vs RCB in the Eliminator

Persistent rain forced a washout in the final league stage match between RR and KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The result put RR down to third spot in the standings, drawing them into an Eliminator match in the Playoffs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1.With the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match getting abandoned due to rain, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the group stage in the second position.

Both SRH and RR have the same points (17) after 14 games but SRH just edged RR due to a superior net run rate. The Royals have experienced a downturn in form, losing their last four matches. Their recent defeat at the same venue to the Punjab Kings significantly impacted their aspirations to finish as one of the top two teams in the league.

Sanju Samson and his team were keen to reverse their fortunes, aiming to enter the playoffs with a victory and set the stage for a strong performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the race to the finals but rain gods had other plans.