Gautam Gambhir Bids KKR Goodbye, Shoots Emotional Farewell Video at Eden Gardens

Gautam Gambhir, widely expected to become India’s next head coach, reportedly bid farewell to his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Friday. According to Times Now, Gambhir was in Kolkata to shoot a farewell video for the franchise and its fans. The video, which highlights Gambhir’s journey with KKR, was shot at Eden Gardens. An official from the Cricket Association of Bengal confirmed Gambhir’s visit, stating, "It was a low-key affair, but Gambhir wanted to bid goodbye to his fans with a message and that is why they shot a video at the Eden." Gambhir has had a successful tenure with KKR, captaining the team to IPL victories in 2012 and 2014. He returned to the team as a mentor ahead of the 2024 season and led them to their third IPL trophy, ending a 10-year title drought. The head coach position for the Indian men's cricket team is currently vacant after Rahul Dravid stepped down following the team’s title victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman, head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is serving as the stand-in head coach for the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, with Shubman Gill leading the new-look India side. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed last week that India will have a new head coach for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka later this month. Gambhir has emerged as the leading contender to replace Dravid, despite WV Raman reportedly having a better interview with BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee last month.

Speculation around Gambhir’s appointment began during the second half of the IPL 2024 season. His stock rose after he mentored KKR to their third title win in May. Gambhir, a key member of India’s 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning teams, is expected to be confirmed as the head coach. His first assignment will be the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, featuring a three-match T20I series and three ODIs starting from July 27. The 50-over series will mark the beginning of India's preparation for the Champions Trophy next year.