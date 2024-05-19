IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Set 215 Target Against In Form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide took PBKS off to a flying start, with the former scoring an impressive 71. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were asked to bowl first as they lock horns against Jitesh Sharma’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last home match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

In the end Kings finished their 20 overs scoring 214 thanks to some late hitting by Skipper Jitesh Sharma. He provides good momentum that they can take into their bowling innings. They have posted a big total on the board and it will be a stern challenge for the hosts to chase it down. Hyderabad has not been able to chase anything beyond 200 this season.