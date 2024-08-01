IPL 2025 Retentions: KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Gets Into Heated Argument With Punjab Kings Ness Wadia During Team Owners’ Meeting In Mumbai

On Wednesday night, IPL franchise owners convened at the BCCI headquarters to discuss plans for the upcoming season. The meeting had several key topics on the agenda, with the mega auctions being the most crucial. However, reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the discussions were contentious.

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed strong opposition to the idea of a mega auction. The Knight Riders, having recently won the IPL title after a dominant season, were in favor of retaining their key players. In contrast, Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia disagreed with this stance, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Khan received support from Sunrisers Hyderabad's co-owner Kavya Maran, who emphasized the time and effort required to build a successful team.

Another topic of debate was the potential impact of players who might withdraw from the IPL, causing disruptions for the franchises.

While some owners, including the Ambanis of Mumbai Indians, participated via video conference, others present at the BCCI headquarters included Kiran Kumar Grandhi of Delhi Capitals, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants, Rupa Gurunath of Chennai Super Kings, Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals, and Prathmesh Mishra of Royal Challengers Bangalore.