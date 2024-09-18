Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025

Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the new head coach of the Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise shared a cryptic social media post featuring images of an ODI World Cup trophy, a Kookaburra bat, and springs, hinting at Ponting's appointment.

According to media reports, the former Australian captain has signed a multi-year deal with Punjab Kings and will have the authority to select his coaching staff. His immediate task will be to finalize the team's retention list before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

While Ponting has been named the head coach, the roles of the other coaching staff, including Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar, Charl Langveldt, and Sunil Joshi, remain unclear.

Ponting’s departure from Delhi Capitals was due to logistical challenges, as the franchise sought a coach who could be available at all times.

Ponting’s IPL career began in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders. He later captained Mumbai Indians before stepping down midway through a season that saw the team win their first IPL title under Rohit Sharma.

During his tenure as head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ponting led the team to the IPL playoffs in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In 2020, Delhi reached the final but were defeated by Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been searching for their maiden IPL title and have been underperforming in recent seasons.

Ponting's appointment comes as a significant boost to the franchise's hopes of turning things around. His experience and leadership qualities are expected to play a crucial role in the team's success.