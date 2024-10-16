IPL 2025: SRH Set to Retain Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma Ahead of Mega Auction - Reports

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reportedly locked in their top retention picks ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to ESPNCricinfo, the franchise will likely retain South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, and Indian player Abhishek Sharma.

According to reports, Klaasen is expected to be retained for INR 23 crore, making him the first retention for the franchise. Cummins will be retained as the second player at INR 18 crore, while Sharma is slated to remain with the team as the third retention for INR 14 crore.

Pat Cummins is expected to continue as the captain. Under the captaincy of Cummins, SRH has seen a remarkable turnaround. SRH reached the final in 2024 but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The team finished eighth in both 2021 and 2022 and recorded a last-place finish in 2023.

Additionally, SRH is likely to retain Australian opener Travis Head and Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, although retention prices for these players have not yet been confirmed.

The IPL has introduced new retention rules for the 2025 season, allowing franchises to retain up to six players from their 2024 squads. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped Indian players. Franchises have the option to secure their players through retention deals or right-to-match (RTM) cards during the auction.

The auction purse for 2025 is set at INR 120 crore, with specific retention slabs for capped players. The first three capped players can be retained at INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore, respectively. Uncapped Indian players will fetch a maximum of INR 4 crore. This new structure aims to provide teams with greater control over their core squads while balancing star power and emerging talent.