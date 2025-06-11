Usman Khawaja Joins Unwanted Record List With 20-Ball Duck in AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025 (Watch Video)

Usman Khawaja recorded one of the slowest ducks in Australia's Test history as the veteran opener struggled in the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s on Wednesday. Khawaja was dismissed for a 20-ball duck in Australia’s first innings after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The left-hander was removed by pacer Kagiso Rabada in the seventh over. It marked Khawaja’s third-slowest duck as an Australian Test opener and one of the slowest by any opener against South Africa.

The 37-year-old batter also added an unwanted record to his name by becoming only the third Australian opener to register a duck after facing 20 or more balls. Only David Warner, with 22 balls against England in 2022, and Shaun Marsh, with 21 balls against India in 2017, have faced more deliveries before getting out for zero. Khawaja also joined Sammy Jones who recorded a 20-ball duck in 1888.

This was Khawaja’s second duck in an ICC final. He had previously failed to score in the 2023 WTC final against India, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. He now joins Jasprit Bumrah, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Brendon McCullum in the list of players with multiple ducks in ICC finals.

Rabada has now dismissed Khawaja six times in Test cricket. Only Stuart Broad has gotten him out more often with eight dismissals.

Rabada made a strong comeback to international cricket after serving a one-month suspension for recreational drug use. He struck twice in his opening spell, removing Khawaja and Cameron Green, who was dismissed after scoring just four runs. Rabada finished with figures of 2 for 9 in six overs.

Marco Jansen later removed Marnus Labuschagne for 17. At stumps on Day One, Australia were struggling at 46 for 3 in 18 overs with Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease.

Australia are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back WTC titles. South Africa are eyeing their maiden title in the tournament after topping the WTC table during the league phase.