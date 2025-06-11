AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada Removes Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green Early to Give South Africa Flying Start at Lord’s (VIDEO)

South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada gave his team a solid start in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023–25 on Wednesday by removing two key Australian batters early in the innings at Lord’s. Usman Khawaja was the first to fall. After surviving for six overs, the left-hander attempted a shot outside the off stump but ended up edging the ball to David Bedingham. He was dismissed for a duck, giving South Africa their first breakthrough of the match.

Kagiso Rabada delivers big time for South Africa with two wickets in an over 🔥



Rabada struck again just three balls later. Cameron Green, who marked his return to Test cricket with a boundary on his first delivery, lasted only three balls before edging one to Aiden Markram.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, enter the final after a dominant two-year WTC cycle. The team won 13 of their 19 Tests, including clean sweeps at home against Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Australia also retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw in England and defended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Despite a shock defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane, Australia finished on top of the WTC points table. The team is now aiming for a second consecutive World Test Championship title.

South Africa, under captain Temba Bavuma, completed a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the WTC cycle. After a 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand and a drawn home series against India, the Proteas recovered with wins over West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. A 2-0 series victory against Pakistan helped them finish second on the table and qualify for their first WTC final.

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

The final marks a major opportunity for both sides. Australia aim to defend their title while South Africa hope to win their first major ICC trophy since 1998.