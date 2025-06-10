AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025: How Much Prize Money Will Winner, Runner-Up and Other Teams Get?

WTC Prize Money Breakdown: Australia and South Africa will clash in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final starting Wednesday at Lord’s, with record prize money on the line. Defending champions Australia will aim to retain their crown while South Africa will play their first-ever WTC final. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant increase in prize money for this edition. The winners will take home $3.6 million, which is more than double the amount Australia received in 2023 and New Zealand in 2021. The runners-up will be awarded $2.1 million, which also surpasses the previous winning sums.

Australia and New Zealand each received $1.6 million for winning the 2023 and 2021 finals, respectively. India, who lost both previous finals, earned $800,000 on each occasion. India finished third in the current WTC cycle and will receive $1.44 million or around Rs 12.32 crore. This amount is almost equal to what the winners earned in earlier editions.

Australia had defeated India by 209 runs in the 2023 final held at The Oval. Travis Head was the standout performer with a match-winning 163. Steve Smith had also contributed with a century. Both players will feature again in the upcoming final.

South Africa secured their place in the final with a 2-0 home series win over both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.India dominated the WTC standings early in the cycle but failed to qualify for the final after a 0-2 series loss to New Zealand at home followed by a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here Is a Breakdown of the WTC Prize Money for the Current Cycle