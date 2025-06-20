“Been Hosting Cricket Before You Were Born”: RJ Mahvash Slams Trolls Accusing Her of Using Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fame (Watch Video)

RJ Mahvasha started working in the industry since 2019. Mahvash, a radio jockey, content creator, actor, host, producer, and author, reminded trolls of her extensive career, which includes her recent lead role in Prime Video's Pyaar Paisa Profit. She concluded the video by quipping, "I've had a career longer than you are old." Recently her name came to light after getting spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal which sparked dating rumours. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was married to Dhanashree Verma in 2020, got divorced in 2025, and the reason behind their split is not confirmed. Meanwhile, due to dating rumours Mahvasha is facing online criticism accusing her of leveraging Yuzvendra Chahal's fame for her own publicity, which she addressed in a lengthy Instagram video. In the video, Mahvash displayed screenshots of derogatory comments she's received in recent weeks.

The first troll Mahvasha addressed was "Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya." To this, she responded, "2019 se iss industry mein hoon." She also shared her statement by sharing a series of photos and videos which displayed her work, including a behind-the-scenes moment with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Section 108, a film she has produced. Another troller statement said, "Cricket pitch tak pahuch gayi, isko cricket ke baare mein kuch pata hai bhi ki nahi." While giving befitting reply she stated, I Have been hosting You don't know from how long I have been hosting cricket evets, don't read message forwarded from WhatsApp university.

Mahvash's consistent presence at Punjab Kings' IPL matches, openly supporting Chahal, fueled relationship rumors. Despite this, she maintained in an interview that she was "single and happy," adding to the confusion surrounding their bond. Speculation about Mahvash and Chahal's relationship began when Chahal's marriage with Dhanashree encountered problems, culminating in their divorce in March 2025.