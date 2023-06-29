Land confiscated from Atiq will be home to 76 beneficiaries in UP

Prayagraj, June 29 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over the keys to selected beneficiaries of the 76 affordable housing units constructed for the poor on land confiscated from slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad, at a specially organised event here on June 30.He would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of more than 250 development projects worth Rs 750 crore in the district.

Yogi Adityanath, on December 26, 2021, had laid the foundation stone for the housing project on this 1731-square-metre site in Lukerganj area of the city.

In October 2021, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had prepared a blueprint for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on this plot of land that was freed from mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad as part of a crackdown against him and his gang in 2021.

A tender had also been issued for construction of this housing complex.

A total of 75 flats have been built in multi-storey buildings with each flat built in an area of 34.09 square metres. A community hall and a park have also been built in the residential complex.

According to officials, this project had been taken up by the District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and the flats were built in two blocks.

A total of 6,030 people had applied for these flats in the housing scheme.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had also invited objections in the run-up to the lottery phase.

