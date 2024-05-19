Upset, Angry, Heartbroken MS Dhoni Skips Handshakes With RCB Players (Watch Video)

After their defeat against RCB on May 18, CSK's MS Dhoni left the field early, opting not to shake hands with the RCB team, which surprised fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK's loss knocked them out of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, expected to retire after the game, was upset with himself for getting out in the final over, just after hitting a 110m six against Yash Dayal. Despite batting well with 25 off 12 balls, Dhoni's dismissal led to his frustration. Walking up to shake hands with the RCB players, Dhoni retreated upon seeing their celebration, only exchanging greetings with RCB staff before leaving the ground.

Dhoni should learn how to handle loss with grace from Kohli. Handshake is one of the great things about our game. If it was Kohli, many would have called him egoistic.

- @MichaelVaughan@msdhoni We are not expected THIS from you😑#RCBvsCSK#Bengaluru#MSDpic.twitter.com/MKL1FOLlGS — ABHI (@Abhi_kiccha07) May 19, 2024

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, the CSK players can be seen queued up and waiting for the RCB players after the end of the game for the customary handshake. Dhoni was leading the queue and made his way back into the dressing room after he sensed that the RCB players were going to take more time celebrating their playoff qualification.RCB's protracted celebration forced the CSK players to wait for a long period of time but the visitors didn't make an issue out of it.

RCB's protracted celebration forced the CSK players to wait for a long period of time but the visitors didn't make an issue out of it.