WATCH: Three Ireland Fielders Combine for a Crucial Boundary Save in Narrow Win

Three Ireland fielders — Harry Tector, Gareth Delany and George Dockrell — combined for a brilliant display of teamwork that proved pivotal in their one-run victory against the Netherlands in the tri-nation T20I series on Sunday, May 19.

Chasing a target of 151, Dutch opener Michael Levitt struck a back-of-length delivery from Mark Adair in the opening over. The ball bypassed the fielders and appeared destined for the boundary.

Watch video here:

However, a remarkable effort by the Irish trio prevented a certain four. Tector sprinted in, dived and managed to flick the ball back into play just before it reached the rope. Delany, in close support, volleyed the airborne ball back within the field of play, where Dockrell, stationed deep, pounced on it and unleashed a strong throw to reduce Levitt to a single.

This exceptional fielding effort, coincidentally, proved to be the difference between the two sides. Ireland emerged victorious by a narrow margin as the Netherlands finished their innings at 149-8. Adair was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, scoring 49 runs from 24 balls and taking two wickets for 34 runs.