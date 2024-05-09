PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Crush Punjab Kings' Playoff Hopes with Dominant 60-Run Victory

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed the Punjab Kings' playoff hopes with a dominant 60-run victory in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli's brilliant 92 powered RCB to a competitive 241-7 after electing to bat first. Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, fell cheaply for 9 runs, failing to replicate his recent explosive opening partnerships with Kohli.

Will Jacks, who played a key role in RCB's recent wins, could only manage 12 runs this time. However, Rajat Patidar stepped up with a crucial 76-run stand with Kohli, propelling the team from 43-2 to 119-3 within the first 10 overs.

Punjab Kings' fielding was lackluster, dropping several catches that could have dented RCB's total. Kohli, dropped twice by Ashutosh Sharma (0 and 10), capitalized on the reprieves to extend his lead in the race for the Orange Cap.

Debutant Vidwath Kaverappa impressed with two early wickets, dismissing both du Plessis and Jacks. However, Kohli weathered the early storm and went on to score a match-winning knock.

Kohli and Cameron Green added another substantial partnership of 92 runs, guiding RCB to a strong total of 241-7.

Punjab's chase faltered early as they lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for just 6 runs in the first over to Swapnil Singh. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw provided a glimmer of hope with a 65-run stand, but failed to build on it.

Rossouw's aggressive 27-ball 61 kept Punjab in the hunt until the ninth over, but he remained their highest scorer. Spinners Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh picked up two wickets each to restrict Punjab to 181 all out.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson chipped in with three and two wickets, respectively, as RCB registered a comprehensive victory.

The win keeps RCB's playoff hopes alive, while Punjab Kings, led by Sam Curran, are officially out of contention, becoming the second team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.